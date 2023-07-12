Arlington Partners LLC Buys 428 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84. The company has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

