Arlington Partners LLC Buys 564 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 470.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 846,986 shares of company stock worth $177,743,999 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

