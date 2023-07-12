Arlington Partners LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $619.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.99. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $651.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

