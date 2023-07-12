Arlington Partners LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYY opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.