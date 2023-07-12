Arlington Partners LLC Has $271,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $169.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day moving average of $210.49. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

