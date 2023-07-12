Arlington Partners LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $216.91 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $202.04 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.43 and a 200-day moving average of $219.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,245 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.