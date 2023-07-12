Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 149.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

DD stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.