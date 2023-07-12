Arlington Partners LLC Invests $103,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

