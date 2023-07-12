Arlington Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.