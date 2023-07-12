Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

