Arlington Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after buying an additional 936,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

