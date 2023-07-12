Arlington Partners LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 588.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

