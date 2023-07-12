Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 181.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.29 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.88.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.