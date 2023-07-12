Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 20.4% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 95,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 100,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

