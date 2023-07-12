Arlington Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 318.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 5,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,828,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $413.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.64 and its 200-day moving average is $400.16. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.