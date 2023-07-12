Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 877 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.98 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.04.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

