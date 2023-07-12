Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Aspen Technology worth $39,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $175.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.