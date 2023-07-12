AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Boosted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

