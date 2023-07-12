AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

