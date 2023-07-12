Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,999,000 after acquiring an additional 149,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

