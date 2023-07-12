Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

