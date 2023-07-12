Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 19,750 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $714.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.