Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $469,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 52.1% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 26.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 43,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.0 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.