Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,135 shares of company stock worth $17,706,163. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

