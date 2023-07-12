Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 12,630 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,527,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 1,298,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

PHYS opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.