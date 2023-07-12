Benin Management CORP Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

