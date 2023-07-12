Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

