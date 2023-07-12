Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

