Busey Wealth Management Acquires 250 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

