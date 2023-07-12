Busey Wealth Management Has $204,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,760 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $164,510,000.

BSV opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

