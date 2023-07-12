Busey Wealth Management Invests $206,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

BSX opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

