Busey Wealth Management Makes New $201,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

