Busey Wealth Management Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

