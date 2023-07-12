Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,979,000 after buying an additional 109,905 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,988,000 after buying an additional 46,917 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Fortive stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

