CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.48% of CAE worth $34,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

