Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

HRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $156.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.