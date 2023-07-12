Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lifted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1,060.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $252.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

