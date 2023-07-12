CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Gap Up to $39.62

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.62, but opened at $40.51. CAVA Group shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 419,399 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram bought 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490 in the last quarter.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

