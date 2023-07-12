CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE IGR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,369,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,864 shares in the last quarter.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

