Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,096.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $493,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,430 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

