Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 568,565 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,565 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Ovintiv Trading Up 5.0 %

OVV opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.