CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 1st

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.
