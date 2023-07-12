CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 1st

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

