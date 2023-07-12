CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

