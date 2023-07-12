Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

