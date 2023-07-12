CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.05. CI Financial shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 1,177 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIXXF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $471.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

