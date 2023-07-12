Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.89. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 239,227 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

