Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,898.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 255,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,898.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $218,300 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

