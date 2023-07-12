Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $7.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Opportunities Fund
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.