Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.52

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.52 and last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 18667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,512,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 621,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

