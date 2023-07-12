Comparing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Baidu alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 11.39% 7.18% 4.19% Nextdoor -65.56% -21.91% -19.12%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Baidu has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baidu and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 1 17 0 2.94 Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00

Baidu currently has a consensus price target of $189.12, suggesting a potential upside of 31.95%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $3.22, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baidu and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $17.93 billion 2.76 $1.10 billion $5.66 25.32 Nextdoor $212.76 million 5.42 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -8.32

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baidu beats Nextdoor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.