Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $170.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

